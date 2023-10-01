Nora Mae Judkins Douzar, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on September 28, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 79. She was born on January 25, 1944, in Saratoga, Texas, to Robin Eugene Judkins and Addie Olivia Swearingen. Nora spent her final years in Kingwood, Texas, after a lifetime of spreading warmth and love to everyone around her.

In her younger days, Nora worked as a clerical office assistant and later following retirement from the clerical world, found joy as a sales clerk at Macy’s. She had a green thumb and took immense pride in her flowerbeds and beautiful yard. Her love for the outdoors extended to her fondness for chatting with neighbors, both in Sheldon, where she used to reside, and Dayton, where she spent her later years. Nora cherished the art of conversation, whether it was in person or over the phone. Even when she couldn’t physically visit, she found solace in connecting with her friends and family through heartfelt telephone conversations.

Nora had a few simple pleasures in life that brought her immense happiness. Her mornings began with a cup of coffee, accompanied by catching up on the latest news and entertainment updates. She had a soft spot for soap operas, particularly General Hospital, and eagerly followed the stories of her favorite characters. Her reading materials, People and Woman’s World magazines, were her windows to the world, keeping her informed and engaged.

Nora was a collector at heart, with a passion for tea pots and glassware. She found immense joy in decorating her home, especially during the holidays, transforming her space into a festive wonderland. Traveling was another of her great passions, whether it was sailing on cruises or embarking on road trips. As long as she was in the front seat, she was content, soaking in the sights and sounds of the journey.

Most importantly, Nora treasured her family and friends. Family gatherings were particularly special to her, and she embraced every moment spent in their company. Her warm smile and kind heart touched the lives of her children, James Weathers II, Anita Roberts (Don), Karen Weathers (Bobby Adkins), her sister Edna Sanford, her grandchildren Justin Roberts (Chace), Ashley Lovell (Jonathan), Joseph Roberts (Charlotte), Courtney Weathers (Daniel), John-Ryan Miller (Kathryn), and her ten great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, C.J. Douzar, and her brothers Horace Lamar Jones, J.L. Jones, and Billy Joe Judkins. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

