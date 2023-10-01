TxDOT seeks input on US 90 Texas Corridor Study

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working to shape the future for one of the most important highways in the Beaumont area, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of tomorrow.

TxDOT is conducting an online survey Sept. 29 – Nov. 3, asking the public for their opinion and perspective on US 90, which stretches across Texas for more than 760 miles from I-10 in Van Horn to the Louisiana State line.

The survey, part of TxDOT’s US 90 Texas Corridor Study, will give Texans an important voice in shaping the future of US 90 and the many communities it serves. The corridor study is looking for ways to keep up with the state’s growing population, increasing traffic, and booming economy.

The study examines currently planned transportation projects and analyzes additional safety, connectivity, bottlenecks, and other mobility needs along US 90 in Texas. The results of the survey will help TxDOT identify potential improvement needs and prioritize plans, policies, programs, and projects.

The study will consider the following key elements to identify and prioritize proposed projects along the corridor:

Safety

Mobility and congestion

System connectivity

Multimodal passenger and freight

Go to the US 90 Corridor Study page to take the survey and find out more about the study. The survey is also available in Spanish.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

