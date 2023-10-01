Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 28, 2023:

  • McGlaun, Monty Alan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance 
  • Morrow, Rusty William – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Young, Caden Bryce – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Black, Johanna Elizabeth – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate 
  • Hines, Evelyn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury 
  • Rogers, Cylane Sheree – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Goulder, Austin James – Public Intoxication
  • Jenkins, Gregory McClain – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Aguilar, Roger Raudales – Possession of Marijuana
