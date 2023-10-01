Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 28, 2023:
- McGlaun, Monty Alan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Morrow, Rusty William – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Young, Caden Bryce – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Black, Johanna Elizabeth – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate
- Hines, Evelyn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Rogers, Cylane Sheree – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Goulder, Austin James – Public Intoxication
- Jenkins, Gregory McClain – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Aguilar, Roger Raudales – Possession of Marijuana