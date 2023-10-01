Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2023:
- Hill, Lydia Ann – Contraband in a Corrections Facility
- Antoine, Dennis Ray Sr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lopez, Bryan – Possession of Marijuana
- Mitchell, Kendrick Roshell – Hold for Brazos County-Contempt of Court/Non-Payment of Child Support
- Maxwell, Raven LaShae – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Possession of Marijuana
- Garcia, Francisco – Public Intoxication
- Baldwin, Norris Glenn – Public Intoxication
- McCall, Christopher Michael – Public Intoxication
- Walker, Jesse Jerome – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Fisher, James Kenneth – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Belyeu, Bobby – Public Intoxication