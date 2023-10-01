Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2023:

  • Hill, Lydia Ann – Contraband in a Corrections Facility
  • Antoine, Dennis Ray Sr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lopez, Bryan – Possession of Marijuana
  • Mitchell, Kendrick Roshell – Hold for Brazos County-Contempt of Court/Non-Payment of Child Support
  • Maxwell, Raven LaShae – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Possession of Marijuana
  • Garcia, Francisco – Public Intoxication
  • Baldwin, Norris Glenn – Public Intoxication
  • McCall, Christopher Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Walker, Jesse Jerome – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Fisher, James Kenneth – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Belyeu, Bobby – Public Intoxication
