Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 30, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 30, 2023:

  • Chavis, David Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Indecent Exposure and Public Intoxication Guerra, Pedro Jr. – Theft of Property
  • Garcia Andara, Ronan Francisco – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Lopez, Cristian Fidelb Cardona – Tampering With Government Document, Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Wilczewski, Aaron McKinley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Davison, Darrien Deion – Aggravated Robbery
  • Zelaya Padilla, Carlos-Yubini – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
