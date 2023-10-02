Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 30, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 30, 2023:
- Chavis, David Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Indecent Exposure and Public Intoxication Guerra, Pedro Jr. – Theft of Property
- Garcia Andara, Ronan Francisco – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
- Lopez, Cristian Fidelb Cardona – Tampering With Government Document, Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Wilczewski, Aaron McKinley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Davison, Darrien Deion – Aggravated Robbery
- Zelaya Padilla, Carlos-Yubini – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle