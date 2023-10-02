Hulett recognized by City of Cleveland for 25 years as pastor of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

Sept. 24, 2023, was recognized by the City of Cleveland as a day of appreciation and recognition for Rev. Travis Hulett Jr. of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Hulett has served as pastor of the church since 1998. He began his preaching ministry in 1985.

“Pastor Hulett, your leadership has withstood tremendous growth, setbacks due to floods, and a pandemic. Pastor, your relationship with God and the leadership he has instilled in you has been on display for 25 years and we, the New Bethel Family, thank God that he sent you and your family to us,” the proclamation from the City reads. “May He bless you for another 25 years.”

Hulett grew up in his birthplace of Corrigan, Texas, in neighboring Polk County. After his school, he attended Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas. After college, he went on a cross country tour exploring several American cities, after which he joined the U.S. Army. During his four years with the Army, Hulett said he was called into the ministry by God.

He and his wife, Deborah, are parents and grandparents and together lead New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1002 Church St., Cleveland.

“With his love for children, [Pastor Hulett] ensured our Steppin’ Saints Marching Drill Team and Youth Department were able to attend the National Baptist Convention. In 2015, wanting to see their ministry grow, he revitalized the Youth Ministry and Children’s Church where we saw major growth with our youth,” the proclamation reads.

Hulett also has organized Bible studies, services to the senior citizens in the community, a Care Ministry and an advisory committee.

“Thanks to the leadership of the pastor and a love of Christ, God has allowed us to undergo multiple renovations with the church despite flood devastation,” it continues.

