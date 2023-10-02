Holt declares candidacy for District 18 state representative

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Janis Holt

Janis Holt, a dedicated resident of Hardin County and a respected community leader, proudly declares her candidacy for the position of Texas State Representative for House District 18.

“With a steadfast, three-decade residency in the region, Holt upholds the legacy of advocating for the core values of faith, family, and freedom, with a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for her fellow Southeast Texas residents,” according to Holt’s campaign announcement.

As a co-owner of a small business alongside her husband, active participant on various boards, the current President of the Silsbee ISD School Board, and holding the distinction of being appointed by Governor Abbott in 2019 to serve on the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, she brings a wealth of experience and an unwavering commitment to the improvement of Southeast Texas and the entire state, ensuring it remains the best place to live and work.

“Janis Holt is dedicated to true representation and being there for her neighbors. She understands the importance of being a voice for the community, and she is ready to listen, act, and advocate for the issues that matter most to the people of House District 18,” the announcement continues.

Holt is fully prepared to apply her consistently conservative principles to carry forward the critical work at hand. Her top priorities include addressing border security and illegal immigration, school choice, and tirelessly pursuing substantial property tax relief for her fellow Texans.

For more information about Janis Holt, we invite you to explore her website at http://www.holtfortexas.com.

Editor’s note: All candidates for local public office are invited to submit an announcement of their candidacy. The announcements will be run once for free on Bluebonnet News and El Amanecer Texas. To submit an announcement, send an email to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Include a high-resolution photo.

Previous articleLiberty Fire Department holds groundbreaking for new station
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.