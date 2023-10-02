Liberty Fire Department holds groundbreaking for new station

The City of Liberty on Monday held a groundbreaking for its second fire station, located at 119 Bowie Street. The groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant moment in the city’s history as it symbolized progress and growth.

City Manager Tom Warner highlighted the important of investing in the City’s fire department. Fire Chief Brian Hurst thanked Warner and the city council for backing the project, which is being funded, in large part, through a $5 million grant from the Texas Department of Housing and community Affairs.

Construction of the fire station is projected to cost roughly $6 million. The City of Liberty has set aside $1 million for the fire station construction and improvements.

Firefighters from Liberty Fire Department took their turn at the shovels for the groundbreaking for Fire Station 2, 119 Bowie St., Liberty. Pictured left to right are Dee Jackson, Clifford Wise, Vanessa Barrientos, Alex Quinones, Asst. Fire Chief Eric McDaniel, Fire Chief Brian Hurst, Asst. Fire Chief Martin Trahan, Secretary Misty Dulaney, Craig Powell, and son, Zackary Powell, and firefighter/EMT Nicole Boudreaux.

“I want to say that I appreciate Tom, our city manager. He absolutely went out and found this funding for us. I’m amazed we’ve gotten this funding completed. The station is going to be built with the help of the council. I think they have been fantastic in this process, adding the extra money to build this station the way it needs to be built, and funding it to last for 20 or 30 years. Hopefully this will be the first step in what we do to build more stations. I would like to have a third station built before I retire,” Chief Hurst said.

With a vital railroad line running through the city and trains passing multiple times a day, a second fire station is needed to provide access to the south side of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Once construction is complete, the second station will be manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, just like Fire Station 1, located on Lakeland Drive.

Construction is projected to take around 9 months.

The new fire station will have three apparatus bays, where a ladder truck, booster truck, medic unit and rescue boat will be staged. It will also have rooms off the bays for bunker gear, tool storage, hose racks, and storage, and a decontamination shower. Training rooms, lounge, dining room, kitchen, exercise room, dorms, offices and reception area are included.

