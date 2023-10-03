Edna “Darlene” Somerville was born on February 05, 1948, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Lee Wayne and Edna Driskill. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 27, 2023, at the age of 75.

Darlene was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a cousin, a friend, a mother, and a Nana. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Darlene is proceeded in death by her husband, Edwin “Bud” Somerville; parents, Lee Wayne and Edna Driskill; and her brother Benny Driskill. She is survived by her three children, a daughter, Christal Lapaglia and her husband Johnny, and her sons, Shawn Somerville, and Jeffery Rains and his wife Tammy; grandchildren, Blake and his wife Vivian, Tanner and his wife Kristen, Taytem and her husband Braydon, and Jack; great grandchildren, Luke, Jake, Hank, Salem and Siren; sister, Melinda Williams and her husband Russel; special niece, Farrah Smethers; along with other family members and friends.

A memorial service in honor of Darlene will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday, October 5, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas

