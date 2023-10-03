Donald Earl Kelley, 57, of Votaw, Texas, left this world to be with the Heavenly Father on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Baptist Hospital In Beaumont, Texas. Don was born on March 17, 1966, to Dottie Jean Moss and the late Robert Earl Kelley in Kountze, Texas.

Don spent 30 years in the construction industry, and took great pride in the work he had done and in the many people he had led. A faithful servant to his Lord, Don loved his family, and was an amazing Paw to his grandchildren. He was very proud of his boys and their accomplishments, and especially loved watching them play music at the Barn. He even tried to join in, playing on the harmonica.

A frugal man, Donald loved going to the flea market, finding, and haggling for the best deals. He was the epitome of a good old country boy, who loved to fish, hunt, garden, and raise and train horses and dogs. Donald Earl will be missed by all who loved him, but his legacy will continue with his boys and grandchildren.

Donald is preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Kelley; brother, Bobby Dean Kelley; and granddaughter, Kendall Rae Kelley. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Dottie Jean Kelley of Votaw, Texas; sons, William Taylor Kelley and wife Kristi of Livingston, Texas, Jared Rancen Kelley and girlfriend Megan Lewis of Beaumont, Texas; stepson, Aaron Thomas and wife Delaina of Livingston, Texas; sister, Monica Kelley and fiancé Mike Carbaugh of Kountze, Texas; grandchildren, Kadence Kelley, Hunter Kelley, Kennedy Kelley; step grandchildren, Brenna Thomas, Rylee Thomas; many loving family members and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, 2:00 pm, at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. Cremation to follow at Haven of Rest Crematory in Orange, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 1:00 pm until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel. Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Kelley, Rodger Dean Moore, Robert Dale Taylor, Ronnie Kel Taylor, Justin Kelley, Randon Kelley, Timmy Creel, and Avery Moss.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Donald Earl Kelley, please visit our Sympathy Store.

