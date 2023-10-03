Ronald Keith Shelton, 84, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. He was born on Sunday, March 12, 1939, to Gilbert Shelton and Beatrice Hutchins Shelton, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Ronald was a good ol’ country boy who was a hard working man and loved hunting and fishing in his free time. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Jean Shelton and sister JoAnn Ragsdell; who he loved spending time with. Ronald will also be missed by many other loving family and treasured friends.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Keith Shelton, please visit our floral store.

