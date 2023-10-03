Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2023:
- Almelad, Joshua Steve – Criminal Trespass
- Domain, Fredman Willie – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
- Duarte, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Hold for Immigration
- Pineda, Jaime Alberto – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Sotelo, Ivan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ware, Bryson Matthew – Hold for Galveston County (Property Theft), Hold for Chambers County (Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Substance), Failure to Appear