Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2023:

Almelad, Joshua Steve – Criminal Trespass

Domain, Fredman Willie – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication

Duarte, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Hold for Immigration

Pineda, Jaime Alberto – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Sotelo, Ivan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ware, Bryson Matthew – Hold for Galveston County (Property Theft), Hold for Chambers County (Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Substance), Failure to Appear

Almelad, Joshua Steve Domain, Fredman Willie Duarte, Jesus Pineda, Jaime Alberto Sotelo, Ivan Ware, Bryson Matthew

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

