Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2023:

  • Almelad, Joshua Steve – Criminal Trespass
  • Domain, Fredman Willie – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
  • Duarte, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Hold for Immigration
  • Pineda, Jaime Alberto – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Sotelo, Ivan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ware, Bryson Matthew – Hold for Galveston County (Property Theft), Hold for Chambers County (Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Substance), Failure to Appear
