Suspect arrested in Cleveland vape shop armed robbery

A 28-year-old Houston man is facing an Aggravated Robbery charge related to the robbery at gunpoint of a Cleveland vape shop.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Darren Deion Davison, of Houston, is a former resident of Cleveland who was identified as the robbery suspect.

On Monday morning, Sept. 4, around 2 a.m., employees of the Vape City store, located at 101 E. Houston St., notified Cleveland Police Department’s dispatch center that an armed robbery had taken place at the store. The male suspect brandished a revolver-type handgun during commission of the crime.

Store employees told police that the robber entered the store and demanded they “give him all the money from the cash register,” said Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

The male suspect was wearing a dark color hoodie, and a red bandanna type-face mask. The employees reportedly opened the register and gave the robber the cash from the drawer. The robber also grabbed several bundles of cigarettes and cigars from the shelves, and placed them in a shopping bag. The employees were escorted to a back room inside the store. The robber shut the door and fled out the front door.

Cleveland Police Department Officer E. Fleming identified the robbery suspect from store surveillance footage. A further investigation by Officer Fleming led to an arrest warrant for the suspect who was arrested about two weeks after in the Houston area. Cleveland officers transported him back to the Cleveland Jail, and later extradited him to the Liberty County Jail.

Davison is on federal probation for similar crimes in Houston.

Davison is currently being held in the Liberty County Jail for the charge of Aggravated Robbery 1st degree felony. His bond was set at $200,000.

Chief Broussard went on to say, “Officer Fleming did an exceptional job by interviewing the victims and seeking additional tips in this robbery case.”

