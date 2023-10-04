Auanita Kay Godkin was born March 15, 1948, in Lubbock, Texas, to parents, James Franklin Statham, Sr and Clo Florean Houston Statham. Kay went to her heavenly home on October 1, 2023 in The Woodlands, Texas at age 75.

Kay and Gene have lived in Tarkington Prairie for 50 years and were members of Bethel Assembly of God. Kay was fortunate to be able to stay at home and raise her children. Family was very important to Kay and she loved to babysit her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Clo Florean Statham; great-grandson, Lux Anthony Godkin; sister, Shawnna Godkin.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Gene Godkin; father, James Franklin Statham Sr; children, Gayle Godkin and wife Genalyn, Dell Godkin, Jamie Godkin and wife Tamara Lynn, Jeanine Green and husband John; brothers, James Franklin Statham II and wife Diane, Mark Gregory Statham and wife Veronica; grandchildren, Grace Godkin, Glory Godkin, Gaila Godkin, Christian Godkin, Faith Godkin, Ivan Godkin, Isaac Godkin, Sean Godkin, Madison Godkin, Miranda Pearce, Mercee Godkin, Jadon Green, Jordan Green, Joshua Green, and Johnathan Green; great-grandson, Benjamin Redd Pearce.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. Kay’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Harold Morton and Jimmy Charles officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

