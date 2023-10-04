Larry Dale Neuman, 82, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on October 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 13, 1941, in Dayton, Texas, to his parents, E.B. “Lett” Neuman and Ada Gertrude Hooper Neuman. Larry was born in his parents’ home during the tumultuous times of World War II, and he lived his entire life in Dayton, except for brief periods in Baytown and Oklahoma.

Larry was the next to the youngest of eight children in his family and graduated from Dayton High School in 1959. From an early age, he displayed a natural talent for sports and excelled in various activities. His athletic prowess earned him a full football scholarship to Colorado A & M, where he was starting quarterback his freshman year. Later, he bravely served his country in the Air Force for four years, where he was crew chief of B52 bombers, stationed at a SAC Air Force base in Altus, Oklahoma. His dedication to his homeland led him back to Dayton after his military service.

An adventurer at heart, Larry found joy in bull riding and actively participated in the Dayton FFA rodeos as well as enjoyed his rodeo photography. He was an avid collector of memorabilia, a skilled hunter, and an enthusiastic fisherman. Larry was passionate about flying and worked hard to earn his pilot’s license, embracing the freedom of the skies as a private pilot.

Family was the cornerstone of Larry’s life. He was a christian man, devoted husband to his beloved wife of 61 years, Ilene Havard Neuman, and a caring father to his sons, Trevor Neuman and wife Christina Marie, and Trent Neuman and wife Tammi Rankin. Larry’s love extended to his grandchildren, Jessica Gonzales and husband Daniel, Shelby Kennedy and husband Zach, Isabella Neuman, Christian Neuman, Cole Neuman, and Ashley Neuman. He was also a cherished great-grandfather to nine great-grandchildren. Larry is survived by his brother Mutt Neuman and wife Judy, and sister-in-law, Hazel Hamer Neuman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Larry Dale Neuman was a man of strong character, integrity, and unwavering love. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. A service to celebrate Larry’s life will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, followed by interment at Magnolia Cemetery, Dayton. Services will be led by Lee Gruver and Mike Chadwick. Pallbearers will Kail Neuman, Kody Neuman, Todd Neuman, Mark Herring, Christian Neuman, Daniel Gonzales.

