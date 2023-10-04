Tammy Lee Yarbrough Delaney

Tammy Lee Yarbrough Delaney was born October 6, 1963, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents, Virgil Lee Yarbrough and Mary Ann Bowman Yarbrough. She passed away in Katy, Texas, on October 2, 2023, at the age of 59.

Tammy had her own house cleaning service in Cleveland, Texas where she resided. The greatest thing in life to Tammy was her family. She loved her mother, her husband, her children, and her sisters. Tammy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Lee Yarbrough; daughter, Rebecca Ann Delaney.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Yarbrough; husband, George Delaney; sons, Kevin Michael Delaney, Michael Dylan Yarbrough; sisters, Rosemary Yarbrough Young and Connie Renee Rash; nephews, Justin Campbell and Dusty Young; nieces, Destiny Yarbrough and Misti McDonald.

