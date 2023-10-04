Connie Beth Wood was born January 16, 1943, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Therbert Wesley Copeland and Drucilla Smith Copeland. She went to her heavenly home on October 3, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 80. Connie was a beautician for many years and she enjoyed her clients. She was a strong woman of faith and she loved her family very much. Connie loved the holidays and spending as much time as she could with her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Therbert Wesley Copeland; mother, Drucilla Smith Barker; and brother, Thomas Wesley Copeland. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Wood; children, Vicky Sue Solly and husband Craig, Wesley Glen Barron and wife Teresa, Donna Jean Usher and husband Darryl; grandchildren, Sarina Arroyo, Sheree’ Sallee, Brittany Morgan, Courtney Parker, Casey Barron, Tabitha Kay, Darryl Usher, Jr., Joe Usher and Brandon Sherman; great-grandchildren, Brooks Parker, Jaxon Morgan, Junebug Morgan, Cannon Barron, Seth McMurray, Braden Poulter, Bubba Usher, Jaylee Usher, Cole Usher, Emma Usher, Josiah Usher, Zoey Kay, Shayla Harrelson, Coby Harrelson, Cody Bell, and Cassidy Bell; great-great grandchildren, Grayson McMurray and Ryden Poulter.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 6pm-8pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Connie’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, October 6, 2023, at 2:30 pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Jerry Vincent and Pastor Lester Fatheree officiating. Burial will follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be, Casey Barron, Joe Usher, Darryl Usher, Jr., Seth McMurray, Braden Poulter, Cole Usher, and Bubba Usher.

