Arnold Dewey Honey, 81, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at his residence in Liberty, Texas, surrounded by loving family.

Arnold was born on January 9, 1942, to the late John Honey and Mary Poole in Blount County, TN. He was a retired iron worker with Iron Workers Local 84 in Houston, Texas. Arnold was a Army National Guard Veteran. He enjoyed back porch sitting with his dog. Arnold will be missed by all who loved him.

Arnold is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Honey of 34 years; fathers, John Honey and Pastor James Roy Pell; mother, Mary Poole; and sister, Janice Sue Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jimmy Johnson and fiance Shannon Moore of Wright City, Oklahoma, Chris Johnson of Dallas, Texas, Billy A. Honey and wife Kerri of Garvin, Oklahoma; brothers, Charles A. Honey and wife Denise of Bowie, Maryland, Jerry Lynn Pell and wife Iva of Friendsville, TN, David Randell Pell of Merryville, TN; sisters, Joyce I. Burger of Merryville, TN, Donna Lester of Merryville, TN, Carolyn Rogers and husband Tony of Oakhurst, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Cassandra A. “Toot Toot” Terry and husband Chris, Jeremy “Tator” Johnson and wife Natasha, Jessica Johnson and fiance Breyer Abshire, Colton “Squirrel” Johnson, Caleb “Pee Wee” Honey, Hannah P. Jackson and husband Brandon; great grandchildren, Tulsa Terry, Keirsten Terry, Kyler Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson, Brody Johnson, Harper Jackson, Kaden Jackson, and soon to be born baby girl bundle of joy Jasper Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends. Private memorial service to be held.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. and Haven of Rest Crematory in Orange, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

