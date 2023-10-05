Cleveland PD: Man arrested for urinating on downstairs neighbors

A 68-year-old Cleveland man, Gregory “Greg” McClain Jenkins, is accused of urinating on his downstairs neighbors on Sept. 27, leading to his arrest by Cleveland Police Department officers.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, at around 7:30 p.m., Officers Rodriguez and Crisanto with the Cleveland PD Patrol Division responded to an information call in reference to an upstairs neighbor urinating in public at the Cleveland Square Apartments, 101 E. Waco St.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they spoke to several witnesses who advised they were sitting outside their apartment when a male subject that lives above them began urinating over the balcony splashing them with urine. The downstairs neighbors stated [that] they began screaming for the subject to stop, and he yelled profanity back at them, and continued urinating,” according to a statement from Chief Broussard. “The male subject pulled his pants back up and turned, and went back inside his apartment.”

Officer Rodriguez made contact with the male suspect at his apartment; he walked out onto the balcony and reportedly told officers that nothing had happened prior to their arrival. The subject denied urinating over the balcony.

“Officers attempted to detain the subject he then became uncooperative and became physically combative with officers, and resisted being handcuffed. After officers physically struggled with the subject, he was cuffed and placed under arrest. The subject, after being cuffed, refused to be placed inside of the patrol car. Eventually, the subject got inside the vehicle and was transported to the Cleveland PD jail,” according to Broussard.

Many witnesses reportedly told police there have been ongoing issues with Jenkins exposing himself and urinating outside. The subject allegedly has been warned several times about past similar behavior. Officers were able to photograph a large wet area on the sidewalk where the alleged incident was said to have occurred.

Gregory was taken into custody and charged with Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, a Class A misdemeanor.

Jenkins was transported to the Liberty County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

