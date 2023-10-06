Douglas Allen Shaw

Douglas Allen Shaw was born September 21, 1943, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents James Pharoah Shaw and Ida Dampier Shaw. He passed away on October 3, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 80 years young.

Doug was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, Texas, and has been a truck driver since he was 16. Doug loved caring for his cows, horses, and land with his family by his side. He was a Master Mason at the Tarkington Prairie Lodge #498, the Cleveland Eastern Star #465, and the New Caney Eastern Star #1095.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ida Shaw; brothers, James Shaw, Raymond Shaw, and Norman Shaw; sister, Helen Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Shaw; children, John McGrath and Theresa, Sandra Cowen, and Jerry “Bubba”; grandchildren, Michael McGrath, Shawndra McGrath, Dwain McGrath, Derek Pierce and Stephanie, Krista Stroope and Corey, Jordan Pierce and Cullen, Jay Pierce and Miranda, Ryder Michna, and Lane; great-grandchildren, Dixie McGrath, Bristol Stroope, Laynie Bodin, Benjamin Redd Pierce, Remi Bodin; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Friday, October 6, 2023.  Doug’s memorial service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Harry Laxton and Pastor Bobby Trayal officiating. Both Masonic Rites and Eastern Star Rites will conclude the service. A luncheon will follow the service at the Masonic Lodge located at 1209 Southline St. in Cleveland, Texas.

