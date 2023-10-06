Gary Lee Millslagle, 77, on Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away, on Monday, October 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on September 27, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Donald and Bernadine Donaker Millslagle.

Gary graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School, in Des Moines. After high school Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Afterwards, he went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering.

Gary pursued many interests, some of which included reading, going to the movies, working on the computer and tinkering around the house. He was brilliant man, his wealth of knowledge was evident through his work. Gary was very humorous, he found joy in telling jokes to make others laugh. He also enjoyed the simple things in life like just being at home keeping to himself.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Richard Millslagle. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his son Andrew Millslagle of Baytown; his daughter Jessica Mae Millslagle of Baytown; his granddaughters Audrey Tousha and husband Triston of Cove, and Sadie Mae Millslagle of Cove; his great-granddaughter Evelynn Mae Tousha of Cove; his great-grandson Ty Glenn Tousha; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Gary’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

