Connie Marie Wright, who will always be remembered as a sweet, kind person who never met a stranger, passed away on October 3, 2023, at the age of 82 years old.

She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She loved to read and watch Wheel of Fortune in her spare time. She also loved puzzles and playing games with her friends. Connie was born on November 22, 1940, in Thomasville, North Carolina, to Roland Vann Harrington and Martha Maxine Taylor Harrington.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Collier Wright; precious children, Robert Babjack, Tanya Babjack, and John Babjack; and her sister, Martie Byers. Those left to cherish her memories are sister, Toni DeWillis and her husband Dennis; her grandson, Christopher Babjack; nieces and nephews, Cyndia & Rod Thompson, Carrie & David Henry, and Steve & Amy McClellan; along with numerous other loving family and friends.

Visitation for Connie will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 10:00am until 11:00am, at The Church of Latter Day Saints in Cleveland, Texas. A service of remembrance will follow on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 11:00am, also at The Church of Latter Day Saints in Cleveland, Texas. Interment to follow at Morgan Cemetery.

