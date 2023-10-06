Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 4, 2023:

  • Iverson, Matthew Amos – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Jones, Michael Cole – Hold for Polk County (Possession of a Controlled Substance)
  • Gardner, Tremayne Curtis Charles – Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Jenkins, Jonathon Joseph – Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance, Criminal Mischief
  • Price, Gabriel Thomas – Probation Violation (Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More)
  • Simmons, Dustin Detroy – Driving with License Invalid with Previous Conviction
  • Harrell, Kevin Joseph, Jr – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household (no mugshot)
Gardner, Tremayne Curtis Charles
Iverson, Matthew Amos
Jenkins, Jonathon Joseph
Jones, Michael Cole
Price, Gabriel Thomas
