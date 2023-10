The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2023:

Lopez, Jairo – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving without a License

Malone, Jeremy Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mayfield, Edward – Sexual Assault of a Child

Rogers, Johnnie – Driving While Intoxicated

Wyatt, Helen Laurice – Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lopez, Jairo Malone, Jeremy Paul Mayfield, Edward Rogers, Johnnie Wyatt, Helen Laurice

Share this: Twitter

Facebook