Treat Street promises family-friendly Halloween fun for families in Cleveland area

Boos and ghouls will be out for a night of Halloween fun and sweets when the highly-anticipated 14th Annual Treat Street returns to Cleveland on Oct. 31. Held at the Cleveland Civic Center, Treat Street is a free and safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Dozens of booths hosted by local businesses, churches, clubs, schools and organizations will be set up in the parking south parking lot of the civic center, located on Peach Ave. in Cleveland across from Stancil Park. On the same night, early voting for the November election will be underway, so all Treat Street participants will need to park at Stancil Park. Police officers will be out to ensure that everyone crosses Peach Ave. safely.

Children and their parents or guardians will be able to visit the booths and fill up their Halloween buckets and bags with candy and treats.

Whether your child is dressing up as their favorite movie character or channeling their inner superhero or princess, or wearing a homemade costume, they will be invited to take part in a costume contest that is divided into three age groups: 0-3 years, 4-7 years, and 8-11 years.

Prizes for the costume contest are being donated by McWilliams and Son Air Conditioning and Heating, and the Cleveland Civic Center staff.

Another contest at Treat Street will be a Thriller Dance-Off with children dancing to the Halloween classic of Michael Jackson. The child with the best dance moves will be awarded a $50 gift card sponsored by Bluebonnet News and El Amanecer Texas.

Families will be able to interact with police officers, firefighters and other responders hosting booths.

There is no charge for those hosting booths; however, it is asked that they bring enough candy for the 1,500 to 2,000 kids anticipated to attend. Vendor set-up will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. Booths must remain in place until the end of the event. No vehicles will be allowed in the pedestrian area until after 8 p.m.

In previous years, children and parents were asked to form a line to enter the Treat Street area; however, in recent years, the rules have changed, and people will be able to walk freely without maintaining a line. Vendors must supply their own items for their booth, such as tables, chairs, décor, tent and candy. No electricity will be provided.

Certificates will be presented to the top three booths based on their decorations. Photos of each business or organization will be featured in follow-up articles in Bluebonnet News and El Amanecer Texas.

For more information on the event or to register for a booth, call the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395 or send email to abroussard@clevelandtexas.com or mmendoza@clevelandtexas.com.

