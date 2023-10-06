Blast from the Past: Hull-Daisetta HS Golden Oldies celebrate homecoming

Every year, during homecoming week, the Hull-Daisetta High School Golden Oldies gather for a special luncheon at the old Hull-Daisetta Junior High gym.

It is a time to reminisce, catch up and reconnect with their old classmates they haven’t seen in a long while over lunch. It is also an opportunity to remember those who passed since last year and time to induct the new members of the organization.

To qualify as a Golden Oldie, you must have graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School at least 50 years prior. This year, on Friday, Oct. 6, the Class of 1973 was inducted into the Golden Oldies.

Former Hull-Daisetta High School teacher Addie Walker was a guest at the Golden Oldies Reunion on Friday, Oct. 6, at the old Hull-Daisetta Junior High Gym. Walker taught chemistry, biology and other science classes at the high school for many years. Two of her students – Coach Marvin Searles and Coach Dennis Stewart – were happy to spend time with her at the reunion. Addie Walker Kitty Key emcees the Golden Oldies reunion on Friday. Kitty Key recognizes Margaret Winfrey Murphy, Class of 1948, at the Golden Oldies reunion. Murphy is seen seated and wearing a Bobcats T-shirt. Peck Meier, Class of 1945, is the oldest Hull-Daisetta High School graduate in attendance at the Golden Oldies reunions in recent years. Marci Alford and other members of the Hull-Daisetta High School Class of 1973 recite their pledge as they are inducted into the Golden Oldies. Other members of the Class of 1973 recite their pledges as inductees into the Golden Oldies organization.

Coach Marvin Searles, a 1970 graduate who now lives in Cleveland, said he looks forward to the Golden Oldies reunion every year. Searles was one of the first Hull-Daisetta High School students to transfer in from the black-only Carter G. Woodson campus after segregation ended.

Because the community was already so interconnected, integration was seamless. In fact, Searles cannot remember having experienced any negativity from other students or community residents after integration.

“These were people we already knew, so it was easy. We didn’t even realize that it was a big deal,” he said.

During high school, Searles distinguished himself in sports, playing football and basketball, and running track. Searles, a running back for the H-D Bobcats varsity team, said his love of sports was developed during those years, which made him want to pursue a career in teaching and coaching. He went on to teach 18 years in Cleveland, six years in Liberty and 12 years at Aldine-Nimitz. He retired from teaching and coaching in 2012, and now serves the Cleveland community as a trustee on the Cleveland ISD school board.

Searles and his former classmate Dennis Stewart were excited to see their former teacher, Addie Walker, in attendance at the reunion.

“It was great seeing her again,” Searles said.

The oldest alumni attending the reunion were Peck Meier, Class of 1945, and Margaret Winfrey Murphy, Class of 1948. The alumni who traveled the longest distance to attend the reunion were from Nebraska, Colorado and Wisconsin.

As the afternoon continued, cheerleaders, flag corps and the marching band arrived to perform for the Golden Oldies. The sounds of the instruments and the cheers of the young students brought back memories of football games and pep rallies from long ago. The day of festivities will continue Friday evening when the Hull-Daisetta High School Bobcats take on the Sabine Pass Sharks at Bobcat Stadium.

If you go to the game, look for a seasoned group of Hull-Daisetta Bobcat fans cheering from the bleachers. They might very well be part of the Golden Oldies.

Members of the Golden Oldies raise their hand in a salute to Hull-Daisetta High School, their alma mater, at a reunion on Friday. Hull-Daisetta Junior High cheerleaders demonstrate their abilities to the Golden Oldies. The Hull-Daisetta High School band performs for the Golden Oldies. Roy Besch (center) visits with friends at the Golden Oldies reunion on Friday in Daisetta. Mary Taylor (right) visits with friends at the Golden Oldies reunion on Friday, Oct. 6. Jimmie Odom (left) and Bevil Deckert attended the Golden Oldies reunion on Friday, Oct. 6. Members of the Hull-Daisetta High School Class of 1973 joined the Golden Oldies on Friday, Oct. 6. In order to be a member of the organization, you must be a graduate of Hull-Daisetta High School and have graduated 50-plus years ago. Hull-Daisetta High School graduate and former Hardin ISD educator Alan Tidwell (standing) visits with friends at the Golden Oldies reunion on Friday. The names of the Hull-Daisetta High School alumni who had died since last year’s Golden Oldies reunion are read aloud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

