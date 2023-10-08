Gary Robert Haley, 75 of Livingston, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 15, 1947, to Harvey G. Haley and Charlotte W. Addis in Cincinnati, Ohio. Both of whom have preceded him in death.

Gary spent twenty-six years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He retired honorably in 1992 and settled in Seguin, Texas. He worked for the Chaparral Golf Course for several years then went to work for the Guadalupe County Road and Bridge until his retirement in 2012. Then in 2016, he and Anna moved to Livingston to be closer to their family.

When Gary was around, everyone knew it. He was a man of many words and loved to tell stories and jokes. He loved fishing and hunting and could tell you anything you needed to know about a Ford truck along with guns and ammo. He loved to go shoot his pistol anytime he could get the opportunity.

He also loved women who wore “space pants.” Any young lady who has ever had the opportunity to meet Gary, quickly found out what space pants are!

Gary’s family meant the world to him. He loved getting together and would be at any family function he could get to. He was never shy about saying what was on his mind, and if he liked you and called you his friend, he meant it. He also had a special love for dogs. He leaves behind three special babies he and Anna rescued a few years ago.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of fifty-six years, Anna Haley of Livingston, Texas; his son Shawn P. Haley of Livingston and son Thomas K. Haley and wife Angela (Angel) of Bonney Lake, Washington; his daughter Leeanne Lankford (puddin) and husband Joe of Liberty, Texas; his grandsons Kevin Haley and wife Ana (pretty girl) of Cypress, Texas, Kristopher Haley and wife Meeghan (gorgeous) of Orange, Texas, Garrett Haley of Bonney Lake, Washington; his granddaughter Shelby Haley of Bonney Lake, Washington; his five great-grandchildren Aiden, Ethan, Charlotte, Norah, and Lincoln; his three fur babies Gabby, Joey, and Cody; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to a graveside service and committal at 11:15am, on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston. A memorial service honoring Gary’s life will be held at 11am, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

