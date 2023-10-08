Janie “Granny” Katherine Nowell, 96, of Conroe, Texas, passed away, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in Conroe. She was born in Healdton, Oklahoma, on August 4, 1927, to the late George and Neta Bryant Jester. She graduated from Opelousas High School in Opelousas, Louisiana, in the class of 1945. Granny formerly attended First Baptist Church Liberty for many years. She was a current member of Gateway Church in Spring. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Liberty.

Janie spent most of her childhood growing up in Liberty during the depression with her mother’s sister, Iva Tuer and husband Louie, her cousin Louie, and her brother Cecil. Eventually she joined her mother and stepdad in Louisiana where she attended high school. Janie pursued many interests, some of which included listening to music, crocheting, and playing cards. She loved to cook and was good at it. She always had an open door where family and friends were invited to stay for dinner. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her precious family. She was so proud of each one of them and enjoyed bragging about her grandchildren to anyone who would listen. Granny had a wonderful sense of humor, listening to a good joke was the highlight of her day.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather Joe Hall; her beloved husband Glenn S. Nowell; her brother Cecil Jester; and her grandson Sean Grubbs. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughters Letitia Mizell of Montgomery, Janie Kay Tenorio and husband Rick of Spring, and Glenda Grubbs and husband Don of Victoria; her son Glenn Nowell and wife Sherry of Arlington; her grandchildren Kristie New and husband Chuck, Angie Brown and husband Mike, Brittany Johnson and husband Robert, Andy Wilson and wife Brittany, Joel Wilson and partner Olivia Wilcox, Bryant Tenorio and partner Shelby Mullins, Eric Nowell, and Casey Nowell and wife Dupe; her sixteen great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-granddaughter; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Eric Nowell, Andy Wilson, Joel Wilson, Bryant Tenorio, Chuck New, Mike Brown, and Robert Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Casey Nowell, Zac New, Landon Wilson, Gary Tuer, Rick Tenorio, and Don Grubbs.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1 pm, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Liberty, Main 602 Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 pm, at the church with Bro. Glenn Leatherman officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Fairlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

