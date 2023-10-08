Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2023:
- Barnes, Dani Rayeleen – Bond Forfeiture (Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance)
- Bush, Derek Bernard – Possession of Marijuana
- Rogers, Amanda Joyce – Hold for Midland County-Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Expired Driver’s LIcense
- Roe, Marcus Luke – Public Intoxication
- Guzman-Fernandez, Oswaldo – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Meza, Graden – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Castillo, Roman Mejia – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Etheridge, Chad Eric – Failure to Identify-Give False Information and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Proulx, Mitchell Armond – Driving While Intoxicated