Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2023:

  • Barnes, Dani Rayeleen – Bond Forfeiture (Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance)
  • Bush, Derek Bernard – Possession of Marijuana
  • Rogers, Amanda Joyce – Hold for Midland County-Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Expired Driver’s LIcense
  • Roe, Marcus Luke – Public Intoxication
  • Guzman-Fernandez, Oswaldo – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Meza, Graden – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Castillo, Roman Mejia – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 
  • Etheridge, Chad Eric – Failure to Identify-Give False Information and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Proulx, Mitchell Armond – Driving While Intoxicated
