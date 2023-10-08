Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 6, 2023:
- Villela, Yeisner Noel – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Thomas, Destiny Unique – Assault of a Public Servant
- Castro, Angeles – Possession of Marijuana
- Rivera, Suceli – Possession of Marijuana
- Jeanes, Terry Keith – Assault/Family Violence
- Havener, Harry Dean III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wyatt Reed, Jamerson – Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Terroristic Threat
- Soto, Richard – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Probation Violation-Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
- Bates, Aaron Oneal – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding
- Slayton, William Jordan – Driving While License Invalid
- Johnson, Marshall Allen – Driving While Intoxicated
- Brand, Dustin – Disturbing Public Peace