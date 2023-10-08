Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 6, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 6, 2023:

  • Villela, Yeisner Noel – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Thomas, Destiny Unique – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Castro, Angeles – Possession of Marijuana
  • Rivera, Suceli – Possession of Marijuana
  • Jeanes, Terry Keith – Assault/Family Violence
  • Havener, Harry Dean III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wyatt Reed, Jamerson – Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Terroristic Threat 
  • Soto, Richard – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Probation Violation-Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
  • Bates, Aaron Oneal – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding
  • Slayton, William Jordan – Driving While License Invalid
  • Johnson, Marshall Allen – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Brand, Dustin – Disturbing Public Peace
