Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2023:

  • Chambers, Daisi Danille – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Emanis, Bobby Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Cherry, Dustin Dean – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Verduzco-Gomez, Angel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Molina, Jose Mejia – Injury to a Child and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Barrera, Eduardo – Criminal Mischief
  • Lossow, Meagan Renee – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Maravilla, Walter – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Gilberto, Balderas – Assault/Family Violence
