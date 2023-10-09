Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2023:
- Chambers, Daisi Danille – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Emanis, Bobby Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Cherry, Dustin Dean – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Verduzco-Gomez, Angel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Molina, Jose Mejia – Injury to a Child and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Barrera, Eduardo – Criminal Mischief
- Lossow, Meagan Renee – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Maravilla, Walter – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Gilberto, Balderas – Assault/Family Violence