United in Prayer: Local pastors lead march through downtown Liberty

Bluebonnet News
Dayton City Councilwoman Sherial Lawson (with hands lifted in prayer) and others attended the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday in Liberty.

Liberty County’s annual prayer march drew faithful Christians to downtown Liberty, Texas, this past Saturday. With a call to unite in prayer, a large crowd gathered to worship, listen to messages from local pastors, and pray for their communities, the county, the state, and the nation.

Young and old of different races and faiths, representing churches from throughout Liberty County, took part in the march, which started at the Vara Faye Martin Daniel Pavilion on the grounds of Liberty City Hall. After a call to prayer, the crowd marched to the Liberty County Courthouse and then on to downtown churches, where prayers were offered by different pastors.

At each stop on the march, local pastors took turns delivering messages of hope and encouragement, calling on the faithful to come together in prayer and their shared belief in God.

Ella Zarkness, the daughter of Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, holds up a reminder that “Jesus loves you” at the prayer march on Saturday.
Dayton Mayor Martin Mudd brought along his family to the prayer march on Saturday.
