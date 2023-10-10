Edward Lee Watton, 68, of Batson, Texas, left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at his residence in Batson, Texas. Edward was born on September 16, 1955, to the late Edward Harold Watton and Lucille Thelma Torgerson in Lake Preston, South Dakota.

A proud United States Navy veteran, Papa loved to hunt, shooting guns, and just hanging out with his brother. He was a gear head, enjoying watching car shows, racing, and western shows. Edward also enjoyed the outdoors, and going on trail rides. Gramps will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Jon Watton; and brothers, Rickey Watton and Roger Watton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher Lee Watton and wife Emily of Parker, Colorado; daughter; Leann Watton of Texas; brothers, Rodney Thompson and wife Belinda of Batson, Texas, Jeffery Thompson and wife Delle of South Dakota; sister, Janet Ray and husband John of South Dakota; grandchildren, Zoey Lecompte, Gage Watton, Kale Watton, Kendal Watton, Brooklyn Wright, Kylie Carraway, Conner Carraway; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

Military Honor Services will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, 10:45 am at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, Texas 77038.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. and Haven of Rest Crematory in Orange, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edward Lee Watton please visit our Sympathy Store.

