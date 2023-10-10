Plum Grove CC appoints new councilman to fill unexpired term

Plum Grove City Council, in a 2-1 vote, appointed Rodney Walker to fill the unexpired term of Sharron Reed, who resigned amid the council meeting on Sept. 28. Walker was a candidate for council in the May 2023 election, losing by a slim margin in a runoff election to Councilwoman Deborah Bell.

At Council’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 9, former Councilwoman Diana Chunn asked to be considered for the position.

“I’d like to be considered for it since I already know the policies and procedures, and I’ve done it for several years. It wouldn’t take me long to get up to speed,” said Chunn.

Walker was nominated by Councilman Kevin Lee with the motion being seconded by Danielle Enloe. Councilwoman Bell voted for Chunn. Only three seated council members were present for the meeting as Councilman Israel Lopez is still absent from meetings as he is out of the country.

Walker also happens to be the husband of Lee Ann Penton-Walker, the previous mayor of Plum Grove who was reportedly escorted out of the Sept. 28 budget hearing meeting by a Plum Grove police officer after she repeatedly interrupted and spoke out of turn.

The agenda for the Oct. 9 meeting was unusually long. Discussions were had about MBCA Engineering regarding a monument in the city limits, possibly to be located at Plum Grove Fire Station on FM 1010.

The meeting also included an introduction by B.J. Burton who announced that he plans to run against current Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire.

Police Chief Brandon Frazier gave an update on the police vehicles donated by LCSO.

“You should see some pretty vehicles rolling around soon,” said Frazier.

