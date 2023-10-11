Edward J Navoy Jr., born December 21, 1955, in Pawtucket, RI, passed away on October 6, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Debora Darmody.

Edward was a devoted father to his two children, Jason Navey (deceased) and Kirsten Navou of Riverside, California. He also leaves behind his stepchildren, Jessaca Lapham and wife Denise of Ft. Irwin, California, and Shaun Lapham and wife Kim of Hockley, Texas.

Edward’s greatest joy was being a grandfather to his twelve beloved grandchildren: Mason, Maddox, Joseph, Laia, Koa, and Halen Lapham of Ft. Irwin, California; Emily and Richard Lapham; Colton, Hailey, Danica and Hunter Beane of Hockley, Texas. He also cherished his nephew Matthew Storment and wife Sandra along with his great nephews Timothy and Sebastian.

Edward made Miraloma, California his home in 1969 after moving from Rhode Island. He graduated from Rubidoux High School in 1974 and found employment at Mike’s Hay & Grain while selflessly serving as a volunteer firefighter until 1976. Later that year he joined MMF Inc.

After four decades of dedicated service to both M.MF and SMWA, Edward retired due to declining health. An active member of the CA state militia for several years, Edward was passionate about giving back to his community.

Edward is now reunited with his mother, Ana Paret, his father, Edward Sr., and his brother, John Navoy, in eternal rest.

A private celebration of life will be held.

