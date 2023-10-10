Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 8, 2023

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2023:
- Ixcoy, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
- Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass
- Lopez, Omar – Driving While Intoxicated
- Lowe, Nathan Edward – Criminal Trespass
- Miller, Robert James – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Peels, Bridget Erlena – Parole Violation
- Robles-San Agustin, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated
- Serrano, Erik Moises – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Snow, Lakendrick Terell – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Taylor, Debra Kay – Theft of Property