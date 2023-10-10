Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 8, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2023:

  • Ixcoy, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated 
  • Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass
  • Lopez, Omar – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Lowe, Nathan Edward – Criminal Trespass
  • Miller, Robert James – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Peels, Bridget Erlena – Parole Violation
  • Robles-San Agustin, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Serrano, Erik Moises – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Snow, Lakendrick Terell – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Taylor, Debra Kay – Theft of Property
