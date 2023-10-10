Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 8, 2023

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2023:

Ixcoy, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated

Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass

Lopez, Omar – Driving While Intoxicated

Lowe, Nathan Edward – Criminal Trespass

Miller, Robert James – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Peels, Bridget Erlena – Parole Violation

Robles-San Agustin, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated

Serrano, Erik Moises – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Snow, Lakendrick Terell – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Taylor, Debra Kay – Theft of Property

Ixcoy, Jose Loften, Christopher Sharmaine Lopez, Omar Lowe, Nathan Edward Miller, Robert James Peels, Bridget Erlena Robles-San Agustin, Carlos Serrano, Erik Moises Now, Lakendrick Terell Taylor, Debra Kay

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

