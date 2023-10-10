Police pursuit in Cleveland ends with suspect crashing motorcycle into police cruiser

A 27-year-old Livingston man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly led Cleveland police on a high-speed pursuit through the city.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the suspect – Elijah Rigby Dabney – was arrested on Monday, Sept. 25, around 9:20 p.m. following a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Officer Maynard with Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to investigate the theft of a motorcycle. The Cleveland Communication Division Dispatcher advised that a motorcyclist was being pursued through the City of Cleveland. Maynard observed the 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west in the 900 block of E. Houston St. when it suddenly turned north onto Peach Ave by City Hall.

Officer Maynard activated his emergency lights and siren and got behind the motorcycle on Peach Ave. The motorcycle then began to accelerate faster and refused to stop for Officer Maynard, Broussard said.

“The pursuit drove right past the police station on Peach just before approaching the end of Peach. The motorcyclist locked-up his brakes and back tire, attempting to slow down as they approached the T-intersection of Peach and Hwy. 787. The motorcycle slid across both lanes of Hwy. 787 and into the driveway of a nearby residence, narrowly missing the home,” Broussard said.

Officer Maynard was able to safely navigate his patrol car eastbound on Hwy. 787. Maynard anticipated the motorcycle pulling back onto the roadway. The motorcycle then quickly accelerated, cutting through the grassy lawn and back onto Hwy. 787 east before crashing into the driver’s side of Officer Maynard’s patrol car.

“The motorcycle operator laid the motorcycle down on its left side as he came to a stop and began to flee on foot. Officer Maynard and fellow officers who arrived on scene gave chase of the fleeing suspect. The suspect ran behind several residence in the area before being located and officers were able to take him into custody,” according to Broussard.

During a search, officers reportedly were told by Dabney that he had methamphetamines in his back right pants pocket. Officers were able to locate a plastic tube containing a crystal-like substance in his pants pocket. The contents in the tube was believed to be “Meth,” according to officers.

A DPS trooper came to the scene to investigate the crash involving the motorcycle and patrol vehicle.

Officer Maynard stated, while inventorying the motorcycle he was able to located two containers that contained a green-leafy substance that was believed to be marijuana.

Dabney was arrested and transported to the Cleveland Police Department jail and charged with Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B < 1 gram.

He was later transported to the Liberty County Jail.

