Mother, son airlifted to Houston trauma center from Dayton house fire

Fire destroyed a home at 71 CR 607 off of FM 1960 in Dayton Monday evening, sending an 81-year-old mother and a 61-year-old son to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with burns over portions of their bodies, authorities say.

According to Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller, the fire was reported around 10:11 p.m. The origin of the fire, while still under investigation, may have been a space heater that was knocked over by the family’s dog.

“We are still investigating that,” Hergemueller said. “We plan to return to the scene tomorrow morning and continue the fire investigation.”

The home was completely destroyed, as were four vehicles on the property.

Responding to the fire were firefighters from Dayton, Kenefick, HWY 321 and Westlake (District 88), and Allegiance EMS.

