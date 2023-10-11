Dennis David Sacky passed away at the age of 62 years old on Friday, October 6, 2023. He was born to August Robert Sacky and Otille Barbara Sacky on August 13, 1961, in Ganado, Texas.

Dennis spent most of his life as a contractor. Even after he retired, he enjoy remolding and fixing homes. Dennis was the type of man who saw the good in everyone. He would help out wherever he could. He was the man who would give you the shirt off his back.

Dennis was married for 24 years to Mary, where they raised their only daughter Racheal. Racheal later blessed them with 2 beautiful grandchildren Chelsea Grace and Kolten Condrad, he completely adored them both. He loved quality time with his family and friends. Dennis enjoyed cooking whether it be for get-togethers, birthdays or just because it was Sunday.

Dennis collected numerous different things over time so he could later build something useful. He would at times build porches or ramps just to help make someone else’s life a little easier. When time allowed it Dennis loved going to the water to take in the view and do a little fishing. Nothing could keep Dennis down for long, he was always going and doing for those he cared about. He didn’t like being serious so he was always joking and trying to bring a smile to those around him.

Dennis made sure his family had the best life possible and loved every one of them. Dennis loved Christmas time, not just because he could celebrate Jesus but also the family and fellowship he was able to cherish.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Sacky; sisters in law, Frances Sacky and Patricia Sacky; and his beloved granddaughter Chelsea Grace Guignard. Left to cherish these precious memories are his loving children, Racheal Destiny Sacky and Robert Conrad Guignard; his brothers, August Robert Sacky, Richard Sacky and wife Judy, Daniel Sacky and wife Judy, Jimmy Sacky, Michael Sacky and wife Cathi, Gary Sacky, John Sacky and wife Kelly, and Mack Sacky; sisters, Helen and husband Lukas Janak, Georgia Olsovsky and husband Wilbert, and Diane Cibal and husband Chris; and his beloved grandson, Kolten Condrad Guignard. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

