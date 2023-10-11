Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 9, 2023:

  • Milam, Amy Kay – Driving While License Invalid, Operation of Unregistered Motor Vehicle, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Repsonsibility
  • Williams, Toma Creg – Expired Driver’s License, Display Fictitious License Plate, No Drivers License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Brewer, Casey Lee – Public Intoxication, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Fatheree, Cody Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation
  • Brown, Blake Austin – Possession of Marijuana
Brewer, Casey Lee
Brown, Blake Austin
Fatheree, Cody Ryan
