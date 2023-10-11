Truck carrying Amazon packages crashes in Devers

A third-party carrier of Amazon packages crashed on the eastbound lane east of Devers in the early morning hours Wednesday, causing US 90 to be closed for several hours and delaying early-morning commuters.

According to Devers Fire Chief Kevin Patterson, the truck carrying the packages was involved in a single-vehicle accident. The truck caught fire when it rolled over and fire spread to the trailer, destroying all the contents.

The driver was uninjured in the crash. Patterson said it is believed the truck was en route for Lumberton when it crashed.

