Liberty library planning Fall Book Bash

This year the Liberty Municipal Library and the Friends of the Library are hosting our first ever combination event, the Fall Book Bash on Friday, Oct. 27. No books were harmed in the making of this event.

Come to the library for our fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., held on the second floor. Hundreds of books are available and new donations have arrived since our 2023 Jubilee Book Sale. From fiction bestsellers, to classics, and westerns, to cookbooks, religion, history, animals, sports, and gardening, just to name a few of the subjects for sale. DVDs and magazines are also available.

There is a large selection of children’s and large print books, and juvenile and young adult books. Price ranges from 50 cents to $3, or as priced. Magazines are 5 cents each. Drop by and take a look, you might just fall into a great book.

These are some of the items you will find on display at Liberty Municipal Library during Fall Book Bash.

The library will finish up the day with the library’s annual Pumpkin Bash from 4-5 p.m. Crafts, games, books, and treats, oh what fun to have! Wear your favorite costume or throw on a mask, and get ready for this library’s Fall Book Bash. Free snow cones will be available for those attending the event.

For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901.

The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Regular library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

