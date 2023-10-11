Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2023

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of September 2023:

  • John Anderson Gable IV and Dayna Yari Garcia-Ocasio
  • Alejandro Ruiz and Ma Del Carmen Roldan Vargas
  • Cody Dewayne Douzat and Ashton Riley Cox
  • Daniel Edward Grabo and Marieann Willeitte Strohlein
  • Joshua Abraham Meanor and Harley Lynn Tucker
  • Manuel Aponte Martinez and Rachel Lopez
  • John Patrick Hackett and Anai Perla Portillo
  • David Coyote Vasquez and Guadalupe Flores

  • Trace Haden Woerner and Destiny Marie Roth
  • Jonatan Ramirez and Claudia Patricia Avalos Hernandez
  • Jose Danilo Perez Jimenez and Jorge Alberto Le Red Arias
  • George James Primrose Jr. and Tamara Lynn Gallaugher
  • Ismael Carrero Ruiz Jr. and Lily Salazar
  • Alex Roman Tarango and Amparo Morales Flores
  • Vernon William Pfitzner and Penny Kaye Pitre
  • Roy Allen Files and Katherine Kim Jeffus

  • Thomas King Hamlin and Hannah Mae Daigle
  • Bryley James Brown and Keri Desiree Meadows
  • Richard Wayne Miller Jr. and Kenzi D’Ann McKey
  • Cody Lionel Fuller and Ashley Kristen Joles
  • Bobby Perez and Maria Del Marquez Melo
  • Pedro Antonio Molina Tulipe and Maritza Yaneth Chacon Escobar
  • Jaime Sanchez Villanueva and Norma Leticia Gaytan Gomez
  • Joshua Edward Fields and Brianna Megan Gunn

  • Darrell Hughes and Rosalind Michelle Hughes
  • Paul William Sear and Jennifer Renee Mash
  • Teran Marcus Grace and Xochitl Emilia Muniz Yoskizaki
  • Brandon Jafedt Nuno Mendieta and Jennifer Guadalupe Martinez
  • John-Davin Rust and Serenity Bliss Williams
  • Galen Ray Duty Jr. and Tori Raegan Collins
  • William Alvin Wilkinson and Savannah Taylor Edworthy
  • Paul John Ranges and Tracy L Stern
  • Nicholas James Sexton and Ashley Marie Stanford
  • Clifton Samuel Bryan and Julie Ann Cooper
  • David Mejia Hernandez Gerzon and Nadia Hortencia Juarez Reyna
  • Brenda Paloma Gibson and Adam Michael Johnson
  • Trevon Cordale Bell and Hope Elizabeth Matlock
  • Leon Jeffeson Captain and Elena Sudduth
  • Daniel Portillo Mendez and Bessy Lideny Flores Ulloa
