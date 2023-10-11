Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2023

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of September 2023:
- John Anderson Gable IV and Dayna Yari Garcia-Ocasio
- Alejandro Ruiz and Ma Del Carmen Roldan Vargas
- Cody Dewayne Douzat and Ashton Riley Cox
- Daniel Edward Grabo and Marieann Willeitte Strohlein
- Joshua Abraham Meanor and Harley Lynn Tucker
- Manuel Aponte Martinez and Rachel Lopez
- John Patrick Hackett and Anai Perla Portillo
- David Coyote Vasquez and Guadalupe Flores
- Trace Haden Woerner and Destiny Marie Roth
- Jonatan Ramirez and Claudia Patricia Avalos Hernandez
- Jose Danilo Perez Jimenez and Jorge Alberto Le Red Arias
- George James Primrose Jr. and Tamara Lynn Gallaugher
- Ismael Carrero Ruiz Jr. and Lily Salazar
- Alex Roman Tarango and Amparo Morales Flores
- Vernon William Pfitzner and Penny Kaye Pitre
- Roy Allen Files and Katherine Kim Jeffus
- Thomas King Hamlin and Hannah Mae Daigle
- Bryley James Brown and Keri Desiree Meadows
- Richard Wayne Miller Jr. and Kenzi D’Ann McKey
- Cody Lionel Fuller and Ashley Kristen Joles
- Bobby Perez and Maria Del Marquez Melo
- Pedro Antonio Molina Tulipe and Maritza Yaneth Chacon Escobar
- Jaime Sanchez Villanueva and Norma Leticia Gaytan Gomez
- Joshua Edward Fields and Brianna Megan Gunn
- Darrell Hughes and Rosalind Michelle Hughes
- Paul William Sear and Jennifer Renee Mash
- Teran Marcus Grace and Xochitl Emilia Muniz Yoskizaki
- Brandon Jafedt Nuno Mendieta and Jennifer Guadalupe Martinez
- John-Davin Rust and Serenity Bliss Williams
- Galen Ray Duty Jr. and Tori Raegan Collins
- William Alvin Wilkinson and Savannah Taylor Edworthy
- Paul John Ranges and Tracy L Stern
- Nicholas James Sexton and Ashley Marie Stanford
- Clifton Samuel Bryan and Julie Ann Cooper
- David Mejia Hernandez Gerzon and Nadia Hortencia Juarez Reyna
- Brenda Paloma Gibson and Adam Michael Johnson
- Trevon Cordale Bell and Hope Elizabeth Matlock
- Leon Jeffeson Captain and Elena Sudduth
- Daniel Portillo Mendez and Bessy Lideny Flores Ulloa