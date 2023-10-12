Elvis Frank LaBuff, 67, passed away on October 11, 2023, in Humble, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. He was born on May 21, 1956, in Dayton, Texas, to parents L.V Shelton LaBuff and Peggy Joyce Littlefield LaBuff. Elvis grew up in Dayton and graduated from Tarkington High School in 1974. After his early years, he lived in Zavalla for two decades before settling in Humble for the past two years.

Elvis was a man of faith, a devout Baptist, whose kindness and warmth endeared him to everyone he met. He dedicated many years of his life working for Blue Water Construction and later retired from WHC Energy Services. Elvis was passionate about football and cheered for his favorite team, but his heart truly belonged to the Astros. He found joy in the thrill of the casino, the charm of old westerns, and the art of cooking. Whether it was barbequing or preparing breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Elvis loved to cook for his family, creating countless cherished moments around the dining table.

One of his favorite pastimes was relaxing in the pool, drifting on his big pool float, surrounded by the laughter of friends and family. Elvis was a sociable soul, never meeting a stranger, and had an extraordinary talent for seeing friends wherever he went. His ability to connect with others was a testament to his genuine and caring nature.

Elvis was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, leaving behind a family and community who will forever miss his warmth and affection. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jeanie LaBuff; daughters, Shelby LaBuff (Bobby) and Kimmie Hodgson (Lucas); son, Kevin Meyer (Julia); sister, Shele Coburn (Sparky); brothers, Roy LaBuff (Bebe), Tracy LaBuff (Twila), and Ray LaBuff; and his cherished grandchildren, Makenzie Vazquez, Kendall LaBuff, Rylen Loun, Kayla Meyer, Caden Meyer, Lane Hodgson, and Logan Hodgson.

Visitation for Mr. LaBuff will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas, followed by a service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton. Serving as pallbearers will be Lucas Hodgson, Bobby Loun, Rudy Orasco, Bob Hist, Gary Donaldson, and Glenn McGaughey.

