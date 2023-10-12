Ella Mae James entered Heaven’s Gates on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at the age of 77 after bravely battling Multiple Myeloma and Dementia. She was a loving mother to Kelvin and Kelesha James, and Ella will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Ella was born in Wichita, Kansas, on August 8th, 1946, to the late Ruby Flowers and Sam Hardin and was raised by her grandparents, Sallie and Mack Hardin. She attended high school at the original Kashmere High School in the Trinity Gardens area of Houston. Later, she enrolled at Texas Southern University where she made lifelong friendships that continued until her death.

Ella was a hard worker, shown by her 20+ years career in customer support and accounts receivables with Time Warner Cable Television.

Ella was also a force of nature, determined to provide for her family and give them the life she felt they deserved. Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world, something she often displayed in word and deed. Ella was unendingly proud of her children, Kelvin and Kelesha, and if not even more so, her grandchildren, Nosa and Nia. She always tried her best to support her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives.

Ella was a woman of strong Christian faith and manifested the principles of faith, family, compassion, true friendships, hard work and doing what is right. She exhibited her faith in many ways from regularly attending church and bible study to singing in the Choir. The two churches that had a major impact on her life were Church of the Living God, Temple #1 and Living Word Christian Fellowship.

She honored the value of true friendships and through her friendships, that were like family, her kids were able to observe the wonderful relationships that she had for decades. She cherished each and every one of her friends dearly and they had a positive impact on her life as well as her children’s lives, in which they are deeply grateful for and will continue to honor.

Ella’s hobbies and interests included doting on her grandchildren and playing the piano. She also found special meaning and purpose in working with special needs children in Spring Branch ISD.

Ella was predeceased by her mother Ruby, her father Sam, and her brothers Ray and Steven. She is survived by her siblings Gwendolyn, Michael, Michelle, and Cornell; her son, Kelvin (Tracy) and daughter, Kelesha; and her grandchildren, Nosa and Nia, and many close friends and family.

The funeral service will be held at Living Word Fellowship on October 14th at 11:00 am. Please consider a donation in Ella’s name to The Church of the Living God Temple #1 or Living Word Christian Fellowship, as those organizations were very important to her.

Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in Paradise.

