Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 10, 2023:

  • Arias Tovar, Camilo – Hold for Walker County (Driving While Intoxicated)
  • Chavis, Kiarra Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cortes, Kimberly – Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance
  • Key, Ronnie Monroe, Jr – Possession of Marijuana
  • McAdams, Amanda Louise – Bond Forfeiture (Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Person)
  • Pruitt, Hannah Elisabeth – Property Theft
  • Rahman, Ismail Mustafa – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information
  • Semere, James – Hold for Harris County (Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info)
  • Sharp, Sara Beth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Walker, Ardrell Jarvis – Money Laundering
  • Weiss, David Wynn – Property Theft
  • Weiss, Donald Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry, Hold for Polk County (Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamber/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair)
