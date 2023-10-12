Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 10, 2023:
- Arias Tovar, Camilo – Hold for Walker County (Driving While Intoxicated)
- Chavis, Kiarra Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cortes, Kimberly – Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance
- Key, Ronnie Monroe, Jr – Possession of Marijuana
- McAdams, Amanda Louise – Bond Forfeiture (Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Person)
- Pruitt, Hannah Elisabeth – Property Theft
- Rahman, Ismail Mustafa – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information
- Semere, James – Hold for Harris County (Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info)
- Sharp, Sara Beth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Walker, Ardrell Jarvis – Money Laundering
- Weiss, David Wynn – Property Theft
- Weiss, Donald Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry, Hold for Polk County (Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamber/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair)