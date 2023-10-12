Turn upcoming eclipse into learning experience for children

Get ready for the upcoming solar eclipse at the Liberty Municipal Library by checking out their books on solar eclipses! Learn more about the universe and the science behind solar eclipses.

While you are at the library don’t forget to check out their magazines, large print, adult fiction and non-fiction, young adult, teen, juvenile and children’s books. The library also has a wide variety of DVDs and audio books as well as several Blu-rays movies. Books can be checked out for three weeks with one automatic renewal. Movies can be checked out for one week with one automatic renewal.

For more information, please contact the library at 936-336-8901. Library hours are 10 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 to 4p.m. on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

