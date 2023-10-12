Chapman earns TVE’s E.B. Baker Award

Every year, the Trinity Valley Exposition honors one volunteer who goes above and beyond for the organization and presents them with the E. B. Baker Award.

“E. B. Baker was one of our longtime volunteers who exemplified everything you would expect from a volunteer,” said TVE Board President Fred Lamond at an appreciation dinner for sponsors, box seat holders and volunteers on Wednesday, Oct. 11. “You all do that same thing. You all have that in you and that’s why you are here tonight.”

Without giving away the surprise, Lamond then went into explaining why this year’s recipient was selected.

“We would have to hang a sign and lock all the doors here without our volunteers. Volunteers and sponsors are the lifeblood of any organization, and it’s no different with TVE. At this time, we are called to select one. We have selected one from many. This individual just quietly goes and does the work they do, whether it’s any time of the day or night,” he said.

Pat Chapman Jr. was then announced as the recipient of the E. B. Baker Award for 2023. Chapman, who owns Chapman’s AC and Heating in Liberty, is a familiar face at TVE, Dairy Day in Cleveland and the Dayton FFA Livestock Show as he is a regular buyer of the youth projects at all three livestock shows in Liberty County.

TVE queens for 2022 and contestants for 2023 were recognized during Wednesday’s appreciation dinner.

Chapman told Bluebonnet News that his love for TVE, in particular, started when he was a young boy showing animals. He grew up in Liberty, the son of Pat Chapman Sr. and Loretta Chapman, and his parents were also proud supporters of the TVE Livestock Show and buyers at the TVE youth livestock auction.

“It’s a family tradition. Between my father and I, we purchased livestock show items every year for the last 45 years. I reckon we have spent close to a million dollars, at least, over the years,” Chapman Jr. said.

He believes the principles instilled in children by raising and caring for livestock will help carry them through life as adults.

“I think it’s really important for kids to have a work ethic and they learn that by taking care of their animals,” Chapman Jr. said.

If you are interested in attending the TVE Youth Livestock Show, it will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 20, in the rodeo arena. Be sure to pick up a bidder’s paddle and entry list ahead of time if you are interested in purchasing one of the show items.

TVE Youth Ambassadors were recognized during the appreciation dinner on Wednesday.

Saige LeNormand, former TVE rodeo queen, made the introductions of the queen’s court.

Fred Lamond, TVE Board president

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

