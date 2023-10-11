TVE announces rodeo queen contestants

Get ready, folks, because the Trinity Valley Exposition Rodeo and Fair are just around the corner and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever! Cowboys are getting ready to saddle up their horses and rodeo fans are dusting off their boots.

One thing that has everyone buzzing is the announcement of the candidates for Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition and Miss Rodeo Teen TVE. Two lovely, young ladies are competing for the title of Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition and three are vying for Miss Rodeo Teen.

The contestants will be recognized and the queens will be crowned during rodeo events on Saturday, Oct. 21. The contestants for Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition are Ellie Brett and Mary Dowdell. Teen contestants are Khloe Hartsell, Blakelee Siros and Baylee Wallace.

Queen contestants take part in several competitions leading up to the coronation, including horsemanship, speech, modeling, impromptu questions, personal interview, ticket sales and photogenic. The photogenic contest is taking place on TVE’s Facebook page. The public is invited to participate in voting for their favorite contestant. Go online here to vote: https://www.facebook.com/tvefair/

The queen candidates will also take part in next Wednesday’s rodeo parade in downtown Liberty and be on hand throughout TVE events, including rodeos on Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 18-21, and the livestock auction and buyers brunch on Friday, Oct. 20.

For more information on other TVE events, including a wine-tasting and barbecue cook-off on Friday, Oct. 13, baby parade on Saturday, Oct. 14, concert dance with Creed Fisher and Dawson Drake on Saturday, Oct. 14, the TVE carnival and other events, check out the calendar at https://www.tvefair.com/events.

Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition

Ellie Brett Mary Dowdell

Miss Rodeo Teen TVE

Khloe Hartsell Blakelee Siros Baylee Wallace

