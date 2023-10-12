Cleveland Dairy Queen manager arrested for theft

A Cleveland woman, Debra Kaye Taylor, 43, is facing a Theft charge for allegedly pilfering money from the Dairy Queen restaurant in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the alleged theft was reported to Cleveland Police Department by the Dairy Queen franchise.

In a statement to the media, Broussard said that Taylor is identified as the general manager of the Dairy Queen location in Cleveland. She reportedly failed on several occasions to deposit the daily intake of money.

“The (DQ) representative advised the missing funds were discovered while conducting audits of the daily sales and transactions,” said Broussard.

CPD investigators sought an arrest warrant for Taylor, and she was arrested on Oct. 7 and taken to the Cleveland Police Department jail where she was booked in on felony theft charges. The alleged theft ranges from $2,500 to $30,000, which makes it a state jail felony.

She was later transported to the Liberty County Jail where she remains on a $10,000 bond.

